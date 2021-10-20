T20 World Cup: Parthiv Patel Picks His Playing XI for India vs Pakistan Clash

India is all set to start its ICC T20 World Cup campaign on October 24 in the high-octane clash against arch-rivals Pakistan. Before the game, the team management would be looking to determine their final combinations and select the optimum 11 for the big day. Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel believes that the skipper will have to choose between pace bowlers Shardul Thakur and Bhuvneshwar Kumar as both these stars bring similar skillset to the table. Patel shared his eleven which he thinks should play the first game on Star Sports.

>T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

Advertisement

Patel is confident that Kohli already knows the combination he wants to go into the match with but needs to figure out between certain players. Apart from the choice between Bhuvneshwar and Shardul, Parthiv also expressed his opinion about sending Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul at the top and Virat coming in at one down.

The other players Parthiv picked are Surya Kumar Yadav at 4, Rishabh Pant at 5, Hardik Pandya at 6 as a specialist finisher, even if he cannot bowl. In the bowling department, the Southpaw predicted Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and either Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur.

>ALSO READ | T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma Slams 50 as India Beat Australia by 8 Wickets in Warm-up Match

India will be playing their second warm-up game on October 20 against Australia to check and decide on their ultimate eleven for the opening game. India won their first warm-up game versus England by 7 wickets.

Ishan Kishan who came in as an opener scored 70 runs off 46 balls before retiring. His opening partner too played a quickfire knock of 51 runs from 24 deliveries. Apart from this Rishabh Pant scored 29 off 14 balls helping the men in blue to chase down the 188-run-total in 19 overs.

>Parthiv Patel’s India Playing XI for Pakistan Clash: KL Rahul, Rohit sharma, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Shardul Thakur

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here