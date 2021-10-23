>T20 World Cup 2021 Points Tally after Eng vs WI Match: England beat West Indies by six wickets to push their case in the tournament. They beat them with more than ten overs to spare and quickly gained the top spot after this win. A sensational bowling performance helped England bundle out West Indies for 55 in a Group 1 match in the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, here on Saturday. Adil Rashid (2/4), Tymal Mills (2/17), Moeen Ali (2/17), Chris Woakes (1/12), Chris Jordan (1/7) wreaked havoc with the ball as England got off to a good start in the tournament.>

Advertisement

Group A is the group of death with the presence of high profile teams like Australia, South Africa, England and West Indies. Inclusion of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will also make things a bit tight. Both Australia and England won, but England moved to the top, riding on better NRR.

>T20 World Cup 2021 Highest Run Scorer

Max o’ Dowd of Netherlands is the current top run scorer albeit his team has been knocked out of the tournament as they failed to survive the qualifiers. O’Dowd has accounted for 123 in 3 matches. He is followed by Jatinder Singh of Oman who has 113 in same number of games. Shakib al Hasan of Bangladesh is just five short of Oman cricketer and is in third spot.

>T20 World Cup 2021 Highest Wicket Taker

Bangladesh’ Shakib tops the charts with nine wickets in three games. He is closely followed by Mahesh Theekshana of Sri Lanka who has eight wickets. Meanwhile Josh Davey of Scotland is on third spot with eight wickets with three games.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here