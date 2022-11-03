T20 World Cup: Popular Indian Commentator's Point-By-Point Rebuttal For 'Friends in Bangladesh'

India vs Bangladesh encounters over the years were usually one sided but with the turn of last decade, Bangladesh have closed the gap, dishing our tight games with its big brother neighbour. Be it the 2016 T20 World Cup or 2015 India tour of Bangladesh, the Bangla fans aren’t shying away from crossing the line. Even the cricketers have made it a point that they give their all against India as win over India is considered something special. And that’s why yesterday’s loss would rankle the Tigers as it came on the back of a tight margin—5 runs. No surprises, they behaved like a bad loser accusing umpires of cheating before moving onto Virat Kohli whom they accused of ‘fake throw’.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

Advertisement

After all the hullabaloo, Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle has replied to his ‘friends in Bangladesh’ asking them to stay away from ‘excuses.’ In a strong Twitter thread, he has clarified neither he nor any other commentator saw what transpired, adding that fans must not give excuses.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Baffled as Dinesh Karthik Rushes for Uncalled Single and Gets Run-out | WATCH

Coming back to the match, India won the match by 5 runs after they posted 184 run target in Adelaide. Bangladesh made a match out of it, before imploding. Wicket-keeper Nurul Hasan after the match had said that there was one ‘fake throw’ which ‘didn’t go our way’ pointing out at Indian fielder Virat Kohli who had acted as if taking a shy at the stumps.

The incident he was referring to happened in the seventh over of Bangladesh’s chase at Adelaide Oval, when Litton Das played the ball towards the deep off-side field off Axar Patel. As Arshdeep Singh sent in the throw, Kohli, who stood at point - acted as if taking a shy at the stumps as the ball was going past him.

Also Read: Bangladesh Questions Why No Penalty Runs for India After Kohli ‘Fake Throw’

Advertisement

“We all saw that it was a wet ground," Nurul said. “Eventually, when we talk about these things, there was also a fake throw. It could have been a five-run penalty. That also could have gone our way, but unfortunately, even that didn’t materialise."

Meanwhile, Bhogle said no one saw the fake throw—not even the commentators.

Advertisement

“On the fake fielding incident, the truth is that nobody saw it. The umpires didn’t, the batters didn’t and we didn’t either. Law 41.5 does make provision for penalizing fake fielding (the umpire still has to interpret it thus) but no one saw it. So what do you do!," he tweeted.

Advertisement

“I don’t think anyone can complain about the ground being wet. Shakib was right when he said it should favour the batting side. The umpires and curators have to keep the game going till it is not possible to do so. And they handled it very well so that minimum time was lost," he said further while addressing the incident where Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan showed reluctance when asked to take back field after the rain break.

He ended his Twitter thread with by advising the fans not to look for excuses as it doesn’t help anyone grow.

Advertisement

“So, for my friends in Bangladesh, please don’t look at fake fielding or wet conditions as a reason for not reaching the target. If one of the batters had stayed till the end, Bangladesh could have won it. We are all guilty of it….when we search for excuses, we don’t grow."

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here