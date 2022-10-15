Ending the suspense over who will replace the injured Jasprit Bumrah in the Indian men’s cricket squad for the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, the BCCI on Friday confirmed that the seasoned Mohammed Shami will join the team in Brisbane as the 15th member.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Mohammed Shami as Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement in India’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad. Shami has reached Australia and will link up with the squad in Brisbane ahead of the warm-up matches,” BCCI general secretary Jay Shah said in a statement on Friday.

Additionally, pacer Mohammed Siraj and allrounder Shardul Thakur have been named as backups and will travel to Australia shortly.

Opener K.L Rahul made 74 off 55 balls, but his efforts went in vain as India lost their second practice match to Western Australia XI by 36 runs at WACA Stadium on Thursday.

Earlier Western Australia XI made 168/6 in their 20 overs, India could get only 132/8 in 20 overs, with Rahul’s 74 comprising nine fours and two sixes. The next best score in India’s innings, in which Rohit Sharma (though he was the captain), Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav did not bat, was 17 by Hardik Pandya and 10 by Dinesh Karthik.

Electing to bowl first, Josh Phillippe was taken out early by Arshdeep Singh on a pitch that had some bounce. D’Arcy Short (52 off 38 balls) and Nick Hobson (64 off 41 balls) shared a partnership of exactly 100 runs, where the duo took the spinners to the cleaners.

