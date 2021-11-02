T20 World Cup: Rashid Khan Urges Fans to 'Respect Rules', Avoid Crowd Trouble During IND vs AFG Clash

A day ahead of Afghanistan‘s T20 World Cup match against India, star all-rounder Rashid Khan has urged the Afghanistan supporters to ‘respect rules and support the organisers’ and enter the stadium where the game will be played only if a valid stadium ticket is available. This comes after crowd trouble marred the nail-biting contest between Afghanistan and Pakistan last week.

Rashid Khan took to Twitter and uploaded a video message along with the post where he has written,"I’m super excited about tomorrow’s AFGvIND game. I was disappointed at the scenes last weekend; we need to fly our national flag high & do our country proud. Pls respect rules & support the organisers @ICC @T20WorldCup @AbuDhabiCricket, only coming to the stadium with a ticket"

In Afghanistan’s match against Pakistan, despite 16,000 sold for the match, thousands of fans without valid tickets thronged the venue in Dubai in an attempt to enter the stadium forcefully. This happened despite a plea being issued by Afghanistan cricket team superstar Rashid Khan before the match, the incident took place.

After the incident, the ICC asked the ECB to undertake a thorough investigation into tonight’s events to learn any lessons and will work closely with authorities to ensure there is no repeat of this situation in the future.

The ICC, BCCI and ECB were forced to apologise to fans with valid tickets who could not enter the stadium and requested them to contact the ticket provider.

India take on Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Currently, Afghanistan are in the second spot in Group 2 with four points, while India are staring at a league stage exit following back-to-back losses.

