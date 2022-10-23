India off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was trolled on social media moments after he dropped Shan Masood’s catch. The incident happened in the seventh over of the match when the left hander had pulled Mohammed Shami straight to Fine Leg. Being a slow mover, Ashwin reached the spot perhaps a fraction later before claiming to have completed the catch.

Also Read: Watch: The Incredible Moment When Indian Fans at MCG Sang ‘Jana Gana Mana’ in Unison

Later, the replays showed how Ashwin had grassed that catch. Not only that meant that his fielding skills came under criticism, but his sportsman spirit was also now under the radar. Some of the users said Ashwin knew that he had dropped it and yet acted as if he knew nothing about it.

Advertisement

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening T20 World Cup match, here on Sunday.

Both Pakistan and India have fielded three seamers and two spinners in their respective playing XIs.

India have preferred Dinesh Karthik ahead of Rishabh Pant in the wicketkeeper’s role.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel are the two spinners, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh are the three seamers.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here