T20 World Cup: Ravichandran Ashwin Can't Believe Virat Kohli Had Dropped Aiden Markram | WATCH VIDEO

Although, it usually doesn’t happen everyday, but Virat Kohli dropped a sitter against South Africa leaving fans and his colleagues like Rohit Sharma and the bowler Ravichandran Ashwin shell-shocked. The video which has captured the incident in details is already gaining traction on social media for its content—which shows the former India captain fumbling and then dropping the catch of the dangerman Aiden Markram.

Had India held onto this catch, the game would have surely turned on its head.

Both Ashwin and Rohit couldn’t believe what they saw and gave a strong reaction to the whole affair. Watch the video below!

While Ashwin was at the receiving end being the bowler, Rohit too had his hands on his head as he saw Kohli drop the sitter. India had been restricted to 134 and made a match out of it when they took the third South African wicket at the score of 24. The incident happened on the fifth ball of the 11th over when Markram had hit Ashwin straight down Kohli’s throat. Here’s the full incident:

Markram and Miller took the innings to 40-3 at the halfway mark but went on the attack after the drinks break.

Ravichandran Ashwin came in for punishment, bludgeoned for 17 in one over as he went for 43 off his four overs, but the off-spinner was left crestfallen when the normally safe hands of Virat Kohli at deep midwicket dropped a routine chance from Markram on 35.

India were dogged by sloppy fielding as Rohit Sharma missed a run out and another catch went awry on the boundary.

“The catches we dropped or the run out chance we missed, we knew if we could have got then things could have been different," pace bowler Bhuvneshwar Singh told reporters.

Markram raised his fifty with a four and two runs off Arshdeep as South Africa closed in on their target. Hardik Pandya broke the stand when Markram holed out to Suryakumar Yadav but Miller stood firm to see his team home.

Earlier Ngidi led a fiery pace onslaught to keep India to a below-par total after they chose to bat. Yadav smashed a 40-ball 68, laced with six fours and three sixes, and put on a key stand of 52 with Dinesh Karthik to help India recover from 49-5.

Ngidi was ably supported by fellow fast bowler Wayne Parnell who finished with 3-15 after starting the innings with a T20 rarity — a maiden over.

