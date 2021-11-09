T20 World Cup: Rishbah Pant Paying Respect to Bat After Accidently Stepping on it Wins Hearts on Internet - WATCH

Team India ended their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign with a 9-wicket win over Namibia on Monday in Dubai. The Men in Blue chase down a modest 133-runs target with 28 balls to spare, ending third on the points table with six points in their kitty.

Virat Kohli & Co were eliminated from the tournament on Sunday when New Zealand defeated Afghanistan by 8 wickets to march into the semi-finals. The last Super 12 fixture was a dead rubber but both sides showcased complete competitiveness on the field.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant caught the eyeball of the fans with his heart-warming gestures. The incident occurred in the 9th over when Namibia’s Nicole Loftie-Eaton desperately put in a dive to complete a run and Pant mistakenly stepped over his bat while collecting the throw at the striker’s end. Though the India wicketkeeper jumped up in the air but couldn’t clear his left leg touched Eaton’s bat.

Pant immediately touched the bat and brought his hand close to his chest to show his respect. Fans appreciated the youngster’s gesture and came up messages on social media to acknowledge it.

India had won the toss and opted to bowl in their last Super 12 game on Monday. The spinner – Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja – rose to the occasion by picking up 3 wickets each as Namibia were restricted to 138 for 8 in 20 overs.

In reply, openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma slammed half-centuries while Suryakumar Yadav scored an unbeaten 25 off 19 balls as India won the game in the 16th over.

