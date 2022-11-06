T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma Equals Virat Kohli, Becomes Third Indian Captain to Lead in 50 T20Is

Rohit Sharma on Sunday became the third Indian to captain the men’s team in 50 T20Is. Rohit achieved the milestone when he walked out for the toss for India’s final Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 in which they face Zimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Rohit has thus equalled his teammate Virat Kohli who stepped down from the T20I captaincy after the world cup last year. Under Kohli, India played 50 T20Is and won 30, lost 16 while two while two ended in a tie and two produced no results.

On the other hand, Rohit has led India to victory 38 times while 11 have resulted in defeats. Overall, nine players have led their teams at least 50 times now at the international stage and Rohit has the best winning percentage - 77.55% - among them.

MS Dhoni has captained India the most number of times in T20Is with 72 matches and under him, they won 41 matches, lost 28 while one ended in a tie and two produced no results. He also led them to world cup title win in 2007.

Australian Aaron Finch holds the record for captaining in the most number of matches having led 76 times. He has guided them to win in 40 matches while 32 have resulted in defeats. Three ended in no results while one was a tie.

The milestone game though wasn’t a happy affair for Rohit as a batter. He fell cheaply on 15 off 13 after India opted to bat first. He struck two fours during his stay before holing out to Wellington Masakadza off Blessing Muzarabani.

However, looking at the bigger picture, India have qualified for the semifinals of the tournament after South Africa’s shock defeat to the Netherlands earlier on Sunday. They have been joined by rivals Pakistan in the last-four stage from Group 2.

India, New Zealand, England and Pakistan are thus the four semifinalists.

The Super 12 concludes on Sunday and the semifinals will begin on Wednesday after a two-day break.

