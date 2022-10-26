T20 World Cup: 'Rohit Sharma Has Not Quite Scored With Same Capability we Know Him to' - Sunil Gavaskar

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar feels that Rohit Sharma’s form is the only concern for the Indian cricket team at the moment. The swashbuckling opener has not been at his best in recent times and has scored just two half-centuries this year. The fearless approach that Team India is embracing in T20Is has not worked well for Rohit who has scored four centuries in T20Is- most by any in the shortest format.

Rohit has been scoring quickfire 20s and 30s to get India off to a flyer but has been struggling to convert them into bigger scores.

In the crucial T20 WC clash against Pakistan, Rohit had a disappointing show with the bat as he was dismissed for just 4 by Haris Rauf.

Gavaskar suggested that if Rohit returns to his best then things will be easier for the other batters to follow in the line-up.

“The only concern really has been that Rohit Sharma of late has not quite scored with the same capability we know him to. I think if he gets going it really makes people’s life really easy for people to follow," Gavaskar told India Today.

India had a horrible start against Pakistan with the bat as Rohit and his opening partner KL Rahul were dismissed cheaply for 4-run each. In-form Suryakumar Yadav also failed on the big occasion as Rauf got the better of him for 15. The gamble of sending Axar Patel up in the batting order also failed as he was run out for 2. At one stage India were four down for 31 and then Virat Kohli joined hands with Hardik Pandya and the duo rebuilt the chase with their 113-run partnership. Kohli played one of the best knocks of his illustrious career to help India register a 4-wicket win. The 33-year-old remained unbeaten on 82 runs which was laced with 6 fours and 4 sixes.

Gavaskar advised the top-order batters to set the platform with a steady start which didn’t put much pressure on the middle order.

“A good platform is what everyone looks at. You give a good platform, a good start and it makes that much easier for somebody coming down at four or five to start hitting the ball from the first ball. They don’t have to give themselves time to settle in, they don’t have to give themselves time to steady the ship like India had to do against Pakistan when they were four wickets down for 31. So, even if you get a slightly slower start, maybe get to about 40 after losing 1 wicket, that is a much better platform than 31/4," Gavaskar said.

