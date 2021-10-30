T20 World Cup SA vs SL: Pathum Nissanka Pulls Sri Lanka to 142 After Tabraiz Shamsi's 3-17

Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka hit 72 but South Africa bowled out their opponents for 142 in a Twenty20 World Cup match that witnessed Quinton de Kock taking the knee on Saturday.

Tabraiz Shamsi returned figures of 3-17 from his four overs of leg spin and fast bowler Dwaine Pretorius also took three wickets after South Africa elected to field first in Sharjah.

De Kock returned to the South Africa starting lineup after missing the previous match to take up the wicketkeeping duties in the Super 12 clash.

He knelt down in support of the anti-racism gesture along with the rest of the Proteas team after skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss.

Fast bowler Anrich Nortje struck first as he bowled Kusal Perera for seven in the fourth over, but Nissanka and Charith Asalanka put on 40 runs for the second wicket.

Asalanka was run out in an attempt to take a second run before Shamsi took charge with his leg spin bowling to push Sri Lanka on the backfoot. He made 21 off 14 balls.

Shamsi, who is the world’s number one T20 bowler, sent back Bhanuka Rajapaksa caught and bowled for nought and then got Avishka Fernando for three in a similar dismissal an over later.

Wanindu Harasanga became Shamsi’s third victim with Sri Lanka in trouble at 91-5 in the 14th over.

Nissanka hit back to reach his second half-century in the shortest format and smashed six fours and three sixes to surpass his previous T20 best of 61 and provide Sri Lanka with a fighting total.

He finally fell to Pretorius who had figures of 3-17 from his three overs.

Sri Lanka managed 48 runs from their last five overs

