T20 World Cup, SA vs SL : South Africa Opt to Field First in Sharjah

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to field first against Sri Lanka in a Group 1 match of Super 12 stage in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Saturday.

>T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

After winning the toss, Bavuma said that Quinton de Kock comes in for Heinrich Klaasen in the playing eleven. “The team is feeling much better, de Kock is in a much better state. The first 5 overs will be key for us. We are expecting the pitch to be different here in Sharjah. We are expecting it to be a slow and low wicket."

>Live Blog: SA vs SL, Super-12 Match

Advertisement

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka said that they are playing with an unchanged eleven. “We have played a couple of games, so the ball might keep low. Bowlers and batters have been exposed to this wicket before, so that might be an advantage for us. We have planned after that loss against SA, so hopefully we’ll be able to execute them today."

>ALSO READ: QDK Takes The Knee Before Match against Sri Lanka

>Playing XIs

>Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (wicketkeeper), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana.

>South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here