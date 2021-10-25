T20 World Cup: Sania Mirza's Reacts to Fans Calling Shoaib Malik 'Jijaji' During India-Pakistan Clash

Shoaib Malik holds a special place in the hearts of Indian cricket fans. While we are not doubting his skills on the cricket field, the larger reason behind this special love is his wife, tennis ace Sania Mirza. During Sunday’s ICC T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan, when Malik took his fielding position near the boundary, fans cheered him calling him ‘jijaji’. In the video, we can see a section of fans trying to get the Pakistan all-rounder’s attention with their chants. Malik for a brief moment looks at them, and the cheers get louder. The video got Sania’s attention who shared it on Twitter with laugh and heart emojis

>T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

Advertisement

Malik, who is the most experienced player in Pakistan’s current T20 team, did not get a chance to bat on Sunday, October 24, as openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan took the team to a comfortable 10-wicket victory.

>ALSO READ | T20 World Cup: Babar Azam Demands One Change from His Pakistan Team and Says, ‘Focus Humari Ek Hai’

Winning the toss, Pakistan put India to bat first and picked three quick wickets to get a good grip on the contest. While the innings of captain Virat Kohli (57 off 49 balls) and Rishabh Pant (39 off 30 balls) gave some hope to Indian fans, the Men in Blue could manage only 151 runs in their 20 overs.

Pakistan chased down the target easily in 17.5 overs without losing even a single wicket.

>SEE PICS | T20 World Cup 2021: Akshay Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan, Preity Zinta & Other Stars Enjoy IND vs PAK Match in Dubai

Pakistan’s victory on Sunday broke India’s undefeated streak against them in World Cup matches. Before Sunday, India had won all the seven ODI and five T20 contests against Pakistan in World Cup. Pakistan’s 10-wicket victory was the first time the team defeated India with such a huge margin in limited-overs cricket.

India, among the favourites for this year’s T20 World Cup, will look to bounce back in their next match. It won’t get any easier though, Virat Kohli’s side will play against New Zealand on October 31.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here