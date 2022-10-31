T20 World Cup Semi-Final Scenario: Group A Heading for Tight Finish With Ireland In Fray

The T20 World Cup is getting into the business end, but the scenarios about who would make it to the last four is only getting tighter by the day. This is true the most in Group A where the situation remains wide open. Thanks to New Zealand beating Sri Lanka, we do have a clear favourites amongst us. Furthermore, not only they are placed at top position with five points; they also have a superior run rate than its peers.

Here, we take a look at each and every team that can and might make it to the semis.

New Zealand: Played: 3, Points: 5, NRR: 3.850, Rem matches: vs Eng, Ire: Things are very simple for the Kiwis who had beaten hosts Australia and Sri Lanka in their respective matches. They just need one more win to seal the deal; however, if they lose both matches, they would have to depend on other teams to get through.

England: Played: 3, Points: 3, NRR: 0.239, Rem matches: vs NZ, SL: One of the clear favourites to win the title, England made a mess of their Super 12 match as they went down to Ireland. Later their marquee clash against Australia was also whitewashed due to rain. This means to make it to the semis, they will have to win the next two games, get four points and then wait. Because if Australia also win their next two games, they will have a tie with England at 7 points. Moreover, England’s match against New Zealand in Brisbane has chances of showers. If both teams split points, then situation could be even more complicated.

Ireland: Played: 3, Points: 3, NRR: -1.169, Rem matches: vs Aus, NZ: It can’t get simpler than this for Ireland as they won’t have to depend on others for their good fortunes. Win next two games against heavyweights Australia and New Zealand and they go through. The problem is, however, they will have to bring their A game on both occasions.

Australia: Played: 3, Points: 3, NRR: -1.555, Rem matches: vs Ire, Afg: Hosts Australia will be up against Ireland and Afghanistan which means they must make the most of their chances. If they do so, they will get seven points, but their NRR has taken a huge hit after losing to New Zealand by 89 runs. So not only win, but win big.

Sri Lanka: Played: 3, Points: 2, NRR: -0.890, Rem matches: vs Afg, Eng: To be very frank, odds are stacked against the reigning Asia Cup champions. They will have to win their next two games and then wait. There is just one scenario where this team could get through, and that’s complicated: If Sri Lanka win their last two games, New Zealand lose their last two, and Australia beat Ireland but lose to Afghanistan.

Afghanistan: Played: 3, Points: 2, NRR: -0.620, Rem matches vs SL, Aus: Like Sri Lanka, Afghanistan can qualify only when if they win both their games and if New Zealand lose both of theirs. But first, they would like to get their legs going as their last two games were a complete washout.

