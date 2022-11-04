Former India captain Virat Kohli is enjoying the form of his life in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. He is already the top run scorer at the moment with 220 runs in just four innings. It all started against Pakistan where he slammed the match winning 82 off 53 balls and turned the match on its head. Meanwhile, it is all going great with the bat, he has given some room to his critics who have questioned his attitude not once but twice.

Even in the first match against Pakistan, he was seen indicating the umpire for a no-ball call after playing a full toss from Mohammad Nawaz in the final over. Although, there is no proof that Marais Erasmus gave his decision under any influence, fans across the border have alleged that it was Kohli who ‘pressurised’ the umpire as he eventually agreed with the batter.

Even against Bangladesh, Kohli was at it again where umpire Marais Erasmus adjudged a short delivery by Hasan Mahmud as no-ball, with Kohli once again seen gesturing towards the official.

This time Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan made his displeasure known to Kohli.

Meanwhile former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram has spoken his heart out when asked about Kohli’s legitimacy to assert his authority on the umpire. He gave an interesting answer.

“Shakib is saying you do your batting, let the umpires do their work. He is saying the same things that we said. That if you are going to call something, you are going to put pressure on the umpire, then of course he is a big name. So sometimes umpires are under pressure," the ex-cricketer said during the discussion on A Sports.

Akram, however, backed Kohli and said: “I think it’s a natural thing for the batsman, if they see a wide, they gesture to the umpire anyway. I don’t know the laws of today. Maybe a present player can tell us."

Earlier Kohli was accused of ‘fake throw’ moments after Bangladesh’s five run loss to India. Wicket-keeper Nurul Hasan said how the Indian fielder feigned a shy at the stumps.

“We all saw that it was a wet ground," Nurul said. “Eventually, when we talk about these things, there was also a fake throw. It could have been a five-run penalty. That also could have gone our way, but unfortunately, even that didn’t materialise."

