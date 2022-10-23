T20 World Cup: Shardul and Siraj Support Team India From the Stands Against Pakistan

India take on Pakistan at the MCG on Sunday. The whole world will be gunning for their favorite team, but what about those players who aren’t playing the match. Of course, the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur are not in the eleven, but they are part of the India squad who traveled to Australia as reserve players. Although, the duo couldn’t play the ‘mother of all clashes,’ they were at the G.

Both of them were seen rooting for India from the stands, Thakur even posted a picture on Twitter that is already going viral. Thakur was playing in India ODI squad and was not in the scheme of things before Deepak Chahar got injured. Meanwhile, Siraj came into the picture when Jasprit Bumrah got ruled out.

“Cheering from the MCG stands tonight," he had tweeted.

Earlier the 30-year-old allrounder had termed missing the chance to represent India at the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup as a ‘big setback’ as like others, he also dreamt of playing at the showpiece event. However, he’s not moping around and instead shifted his focus on the ODI World Cup next year which will be played in India.

“Of course, it’s a big setback. Every player dreams to play in the World Cup, not just play but win it as well," Thakur said during a media interaction ahead of the 2nd ODI between India and South Africa in Ranchi.

He continued, “It’s okay I’m not selected this time. But there’s still a lot of cricket left and also there’s the ODI World Cup next year. My focus will be to do well in whatever matches I play and make winning contributions."

Confident India Hoping To Turn Tables On Pakistan

Its unblemished record of success against the arch-rivals at the marquee ICC events a thing of the past, a hurt Indian team will be desperate for revenge against a high-quality Pakistan side in a sell-out Super 12 clash of the T20 World Cup, here on Sunday.

While rain is threatening to play spoilsport, it’s unlikely to be a complete washout according to people who understand weather conditions here.

Thousands of fans from both countries have crisscrossed the globe to watch their team in action and trust rival captains Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam to tell you this is another ‘match’ for them but all the 22 players and the reserves know that this is ‘The Match’.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, under whom, India never lost to Pakistan at ICC events, would repeat himself time and again that there is no place for the word ‘revenge’ in a cricket field.

But a lot has changed in the past one year since Shaheen Shah Afridi in an intimidating opening spell gave Pakistan team its first victory in a World Cup across formats.

