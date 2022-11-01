Senior cricket journalist Ayaz Memon, in the second third of Cricketnext Freehit, said that every other team in this tournament would play Rishabh Pant in their playing XI.

South Africa handed India their first defeat of the T20 World Cup 2022 as the Proteas put up a clinical performance both with the bat and the ball led by Lungi Ngidi and later by Aiden Markram and David Miller.

India fought hard courses another Superlative inning from Suryakumar Yadav and then a terrific spell of swing bowling by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh, but it eventually proved little in the final outcome of the game.

Ayaz raised questions about Deepak Hooda’s inclusion in the team and said that team India should have played Pant over him.

‘I didn’t get the selection. They played Deepak Hooda as an all-rounder but they didn’t even give him one over. They should have played Pant instead. He is a left-hander and has scored in Perth in the past," Ayaz said.

The senior cricket journalist also believes that every team would want Pant in their side.

He said, “Every other team in this tournament would want Pant in their playing XI. He is that kind of a batsman. Now Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma would have to put on their thinking caps."

India lost half of their side for just 49 runs against the Proteas after Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first. Suryakumar shared a 52-run stand for the sixth with Dinesh Karthik to revive the Indian innings. Surya’s knock was laced with 6 fours and three sixes.

Ayaz heaped praises on Suryakumar and said that he is shots were outrageously brilliant.

“Without him (Suryakumar Yadav) the match would have been over in 10-12 overs. They would have had to chase 75-80 only. Some of his strokes were outrageously brilliant. And the rate at which he scores, he unsettles the opponents. You can’t set a field for him as his range of strokes is 360 degree," Ayaz said.

“He is going through a dream patch. All players have a rough patch as Kohli did for 3 years. A clever batter realise this that this is a good phase for me so I have to capitalise and cash in on it. This is what he is doing. What a marvelous player. I only wish one thing which he does more often, that he leads the team to win," he added.

