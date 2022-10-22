T20 World Cup Stat Attack: The Top Indian Performers in The Competition's History

A young Indian side led by an ambitious Mahendra Singh Dhoni conquered the inaugural edition of the ICC WorldT20 back in 2007. Since the monumental triumph, Team India have not managed to lay their hands on the coveted trophy despite coming close on a number of occasions. This time around, an Indian team led by Rohit Sharma will be hoping to end the wait in Australia.

India will open their World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Let’s look at India’s top performers in this competition over the years

Top Run Scorer

Rohit has scored the most runs for India in the T20 World Cups. The India captain has amassed 847 runs in 33 matches (30 innings). The batting ace has been part of all the previous editions of the tournament as well. He burst onto the scene as a teenager in the inaugural edition 15 years later, is leading his team.

Rohit has hammered eight half-centuries in the tournament while maintaining a healthy strike rate of 131.52. Notably, another batting superstar, Virat Kohli, is just two runs short of Rohit. The former skipper has scored 845 runs at an astounding average of 76.81 in just 21 world cup matches.

Highest Wicket Taker

Ravichandran Ashwin has scalped the most wickets for India in the T20 World Cup history. The offspinner has bagged 26 scalps in 18 matches with an economy rate of just over 6 runs per over. Ashwin is a part of the Indian contingent in this edition as well.

Most Wins as Captain

Dhoni led India to the T20 World Cup triumph in 2007 and remains the only Indian captain to have laid his hands on the coveted trophy. He is also India’s most successful skipper at the T20 World Cups, guiding the men in blue to 20 victories in 33 matches as skipper.

Most Catches

Rohit once again features in this list as he has taken the most number of catches for India in the world cups. The reliable fielder has a safe pair of hands and has taken 15 catches so far.

Most Fifties

Kohli leads the tally of most fifties by an Indian. The batting maestro has smashed 10 fifties in the tournament so far and will be hoping to extend his lead at the top in this edition of the World Cup.

Highest Partnership

Rohit and KL Rahul lead the list of highest partnerships for India in the T20 World Cup. The two stitched up a 140-run partnership for the first wicket against Afghanistan in the 2021 edition. The fabulous opening stand is the seventh highest on the all-time list.

