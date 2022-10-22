'T20 World Cup Super Important': Rohit Sharma Not Bothered With Recent Tensions Between BCCI, PCB

India captain Rohit Sharma has reacted to the ongoing off-the-field tussle between India and Pakistan after BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said that they will not send its team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023. His statements were not taken lightly with PCB chief Ramiz Raja responding with an equally harsh tone as he said Pakistan may pull out of the 2023 ODI World Cup in India in a tit-for-tat response.

When asked about this whole affair, Sharma was equally diplomatic, saying that ultimately, it is the BCCI who will call the shots. Earlier, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur had also said that BCCI might not send its team as they are quite adamant about it.

“It’s BCCI’s issue and they will comment on it. India is a sporting powerhouse, where many World Cups have been played. The ODI World Cup will also be held next year in India and all big teams around the planet will participate in it. Because you can’t ignore India in any sport. India has contributed a lot to sports, especially cricket. So, the World Cup will be organised next year, and it will grand and historic tournament. The home ministry will take a decision as there are security concerns in Pakistan. It’s not just cricket. India is not in a position to listen to anyone."

Meanwhile, ahead of the all-important clash against Pakistan, skipper Rohit Sharma said that they are focussing on the T20 World Cup and not the furor which had sprung up in last few days.

“My take is just focused on World Cup because this is super important for us. We don’t know what is going to happen later. There is no point thinking about it. BCCI will make the decisions. We are focused on how we need to be well-prepared for tomorrow’s game."

Earlier Jay Shah had said: “We’ll have Asia Cup 2023 at a neutral venue. It’s the government which decides over the permission of our team visiting Pakistan so we won’t comment on that but for the 2023 Asia Cup, it is decided that the tournament will be held at a neutral venue," Shah was quoted as saying by ANI.

To this PCB replied that Shah’s comments could hamper Pakistan’s participation in the 2023 World Cup.

“The PCB has noted with surprise and disappointment yesterday’s comments made by the ACC President Mr Jay Shah with regards to shifting of next year’s Asia Cup to a neutral venue. The comments were made without any discussion or consultation with the Board of the Asian Cricket Council or the Pakistan Cricket Board (event host) and without any thoughts towards their long-term consequences and implications," the PCB stated.

