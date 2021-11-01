T20 World Cup: Team India Needs to Find the Motivation to Do Well, Says Zaheer Khan

Things are looking bleak for India as they conceded their second consecutive defeat against new Zealand after suffering an embarrassing loss to Pakistan in their opening encounter of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021. It is not just the loss but the manner in which these defeats have come puts India at a great disadvantage not just on the points table but also psychologically. In both games, India suffered a batting collapse and could not take more than two wickets in both games combined.

To lift the spirits up of the team and fans, Indian cricket legend Zaheer khan made some motivating comments for the Men in Blue on the Cricbuzz‘s post-match show.

Zaheer Khan reminded the audience of an incident of his career reminiscent of what the current Indian team is going through. Khan talked about how they were down and out in the 2007 ODI World cup after losing their opening clash to Bangladesh.

Zaheer said that after knowing all the permutations and combinations, it will be in India’s hands to go out there and put up their best. Many have pointed out about the toss being a key factor but the left-arm pacer believes that whether you bat first or second, scoring runs consistently is important. In both the games that India has played, the batters have failed to give the bowlers much of a chance to defend.

“The batting firepower of the Indian team has not been able to put up that total. Batting first or second does not matter, it is about scoring runs consistently and creating a platform," Zaheer said.

The former pacer commented that India is one of the better teams in the tournament, which the team also knows but they just need to get back the belief. “You just have faltered in the first couple of games. But you have to somehow find that inspiration, that motivation, you’re still representing your country at the highest level," Zaheer added.

For India to qualify now, winning all the remaining games with big margins is essential so that their Net Run Rate is better than New Zealand and Afghanistan, and also hope that New Zealand loses at least one of their remaining games.

India will play Afghanistan on Wednesday, November 3. The match begins at 7:30 in the evening.

