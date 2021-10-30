T20 World Cup: Team India 'Unwinds' by Playing Beach Volley Ball Ahead of New Zealand Clash - WATCH

After a crushing defeat against Pakistan in Dubai on October 24, Team India is gearing up for their next challenge at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. Virat Kohli and his men will face New Zealand in their next fixture on Sunday. Before the all-important clash, the team was given a day off on Friday. They utilised it to unwind by playing beach volleyball.

The Indian contingent was divided into two teams. The likes of mentor MS Dhoni, vice-captain Rohit Sharma, skipper Virat Kohli and KL Rahul were seen indulged in the game. The BCCI shared a video clip of the session with a caption that read, “A game of beach volleyball as #TeamIndia unwinds in their day off!"

After getting outclassed by arch-rivals Pakistan in the opening clash, team India will hope for a major turnaround against New Zealand. The Men in Blue have never won a T20 World Cup game against the Black Caps and it’s a massive opportunity for them to break the jinx against Kane Williamson-led side.

Meanwhile, it has been learned that all-rounder Hardik Pandya has recovered from the shoulder injury, that he picked up while batting against Pakistan, and has also bowled in the nets. However, it will be interesting to see if the team management opts for any change in the playing XI for the clash against the Kiwis.

