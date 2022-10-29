T20 World Cup: 'That Is Where India has Improved and Pakistan Are Still Trying...'

It has simply been a miserable start to the T20 World Cup campaign for Pakistan. After suffering two defeats, Babar Azam’s men are currently standing on the brink of elimination from the T20 World Cup. The Indian cricket team had found themselves in similar kind of a situation in the last T20 World Cup after losing their first two matches. And former India spinner Pragyan Ojha, while talking about India’s precarious 2021 T20 World Cup outing, pointed out what the Men in Blue exactly did to improve their game this time.

‘Had India Lost to Pakistan, They Would Have Come Hard at Zimbabwe’-India Legend

“In 2019, the number 4 batter question was lingering around the Indian team and that is where India worked hard and tried to answer the question. And what does a champion team do? It answers those questions which they feel that they are not up to the mark. That is where India has improved and Pakistan are still trying to build themselves up. The loss to India has put psychological pressure on them and maybe that impacted the game against Zimbabwe," Ojha told India Today.

The 36-year-old former India cricketer feels that the Pakistan cricket team’s main problem lies in the middle order. According to Ojha, the Pakistan team management did not try to solve these issues ahead of a big tournament like the T20 World Cup.

In their opening match of the T20 World Cup, Pakistan endured a heart-breaking four-wicket loss at the hands of arch-rivals India. The scenario did not change much in the next game either as Pakistan faced a shocking one-run defeat against Zimbabwe.

In their next T20 World Cup encounter, Pakistan are scheduled to face the Netherlands on October 30 at the Perth Stadium. Pakistan, in their penultimate Super 12 fixture, will be up against South Africa at the Sydney Cricket Ground on November 3. And in their final Group 2 match, Pakistan will take on Bangladesh. The Super 12 clash between Pakistan and Bangladesh will take place at the Adelaide Oval on November 6.

However, winning all the remaining three matches will not be enough for Pakistan to secure their spot in the semi-final. Pakistan’s chances of advancing to the last-four stage heavily depend on other teams and their results.

