T20 World Cup: The Top Controversial Moments From a Thrilling IND-BAN Contest in Adelaide

What’s an India-Bangladesh contest at a world cup without controversy Right? Wednesday’s charged-up Super 12 meeting between the two neighbours could give a Bollywood potboiler a run for its money considering the various twists and turns it took before India emerged as the worthy winners.

The fans, especially that of Bangladesh, seem to be unhappy with certain events during the match which they feel unfairly titled the contest in India’s favour. Even Nurul Hasan, whose late hitting kept everyone on the edge, chimed into the raging debate, accusing an India player of ‘fake fielding’.

Here’s a look at the top controversial moments from the IND-BAN contest at the Adelaide Oval

The DK Run-out

Dinesh Karthik, when batting on 7, was adjudged run-out by the third umpire despite the bowler hitting the stumps with his hands after having received the throw from Shakib Al Hasan at the non-striker’s end. It did create a slight confusion but the TV umpire was right since the ball had already struck the stumps before being disturbed by the bowler - Shoriful Islam.

The No-ball

The final delivery of the 16th over of Indian innings with Virat Kohli on strike and being bowled by Hasan Mahmud left Bangladesh captain Shakib unimpressed. Why? Because the it was adjudged no-ball for height.

Why was Shakib not happy? Well, the call from the square-leg umpire made the no-ball gesture towards him. A bemused Shakib rushed towards the umpire enquiring about the turn of events before having a word or two with Kohli but the two seemed (from outside at least) looked in good spirits with the Indian trying to calm down his opponent. The two exchange smiles and the action resumed.

The Rain Interruption And Resumption

When the rain stopped the play during Bangladesh innings, they were 17 runs ahead as per the DLS method. Bangladesh were 66/0 in 7 overs in chasing 185 and looked quite comfortable. The rain was significant and at one stage it seemed the contest might be done with. Surprisingly, it subsided soon enough and the ground staff began preparing the park fit enough for resumption. Soon, visuals of Shakib involved in intense discussions with the match officials appeared. Later, he would reveal he wanted to know what the target will be and the rules. By the looks of it, Shakib didn’t look happy with something and it’s anybody’s guess what it could have been.

The Fatal Slip

Litton Das was batting like a dream. He was single-handedly taking Bangladesh towards the target. Once the contest resumed with a revised target of 151 in 16 overs, Das slipped twice while running between the wickets off the first two deliveries. The second slip resulted in him being run out at the non-striker’s end. He had smashed 60 off 27 and his body language made it all but clear of his displeasure.

The Fake Fielding

During the 7th over of Bangladesh’s chase, after Das played one towards the deep region and as Arshdeep Singh sent in a throw, Kohli at point mimicked going for a direct-hit while the ball went past him. However, nobody at the time noticed it.

According to ICC’s Law 41.5, pertaining to unfair play, it prohibits the “deliberate distraction, deception or obstruction of [the] batter". And if the umpire deem a fielder in indulging in fake fielding, the batting team is awarded with five runs.

Nurul Hasan touched upon the incident and how if spotted, the match would have gone differently.

