‘They Should Make Sure it Isn't Too Late’: Zaheer Khan Says India’s Clash Against New Zealand is a ‘Do-or-Die’ clash

Former pacer Zaheer Khan has termed India’s next T20 World Cup 2021 match against New Zealand a “do or die" affair. Both teams have lost their first respective first matches to Pakistan. While the Men in Blue’s defeat was a clinical one, the Kiwis showed a fighting spirit. This is where Zaheer locates India’s troubles. He said New Zealand have great enthusiasm, and they would surely want to win every game.

“Yes, the Pakistan result didn’t go their way, but the fight that they showed was brilliant," Zaheer said during an interaction with Cricbuzz. He added that even though the team couldn’t score many runs as in their first innings, the effort put in the bowling and fielding clearly shows their willingness to win the game.

The 43-year-old said that the Virat Kohli-led side should get its winning momentum back before it gets too late, highlighting that India’s Sunday clash against New Zealand is going to be a “do-or-die" encounter.

He noted that no team will be able to stand against India if they play to their full potential. “This time India have lost their first match and should make sure it isn’t too late. The next game against New Zealand is a do or die one," he said.

India faced a crushing defeat against Pakistan in their T20 World Cup 2021 opener on October 24. Despite putting up a defendable total of 151, the Men in Blue lost the match by 10 wickets as Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan fittingly ensured Pakistan’s first-ever World Cup win against India.

With Pakistan looking certain to book their slot in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup, it is likely to come down to India and New Zealand for the remaining one position for the top 4 from Group 2 of Super 12. Therefore, India vs New Zealand clash has virtually become a battle of survival for both teams.

