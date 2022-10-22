T20 World Cup: 'This Has Hurt Indian Cricket the Most'-Sunil Gavaskar Slams India for 'Optional' Practice Sessions

India are all set to take on Pakistan in the opening match of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Melbourne on Sunday provided that the rain subsides. Nonetheless, the team was seen practicing at the MCG nets with some of the top players missing out of action. Only a few including skipper Rohit Sharma were present alongside the likes of Dinesh Karthik and Axar Patel. In-fact, it was just another optional practice session for Team India where the players had the liberty to opt out from the net session.

In a complete contrast, Pakistan had a usual net session where all the players were seen in action.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, when asked about the stark difference in practice sessions of India and Pakistan, lashed out at the Men in Blue. He said players shouldn’t be having an optional practice session especially when ‘you have not played any cricket at all.’

“It’s something, I don’t agree with. At the start of the tournament when you have had your match washed out (warm-up vs New Zealand), when you have not played any cricket at all. You have come to Melbourne and you have had a day off and the next day, you opt not to practice. You want to get a rhythm going as a team. You want to see a sense of purpose," Gavaskar told Sports Today.

Furthermore, he said optional practice session have hurt Indian cricket, adding the coach and captain must not give liberty to each and every player to decide for themselves when it comes to net practice.

“Now, giving that option is something that the captain and coach should be doing. Like suppose you have batted and scored a hundred. Or let’s say you have had a niggle then the captain can give you the option to rest."

“Giving the players options means you will never have the players coming. As we have seen and how many times it has affected Indian cricket. You look at the results over the years…at the start of the tournament?."

“In the middle of the tournament, yes you have done well, give everybody a break. Let them go to a cinema and let them take their minds off cricket. But at the start of the tournament?" he said.

India open their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan at the iconic MCG on Sunday.

