T20 World Cup: 'Time Now to Take Back Lagaan'- Indians Celebrate Win Over Zimbabwe to Top Group and Reach Semis

Indians enthralled by the win over Zimbabwe and the team's progress took to social media to express their joy, led by eminent former cricketer and maverick batsman Virender Sehwag

By: Cricketnext Staff

Edited By: Vivek Ganapathy

News18.com

Last Updated: November 06, 2022, 18:07 IST

Melbourne, Australia

India beat Zimbabwe to seal final four berth (Twitter)
India beat Zimbabwe to seal final four berth (Twitter)

India solidified their position at the top of Group 2 with their massive 71-run win over last-placed Zimbabwe to go into the semi-final in strong fashion.

This was India’s fourth triumph in five outings to claim first place in the table with 8 points. India’s only loss in the tournament came against South Africa as the Men in Blue recorded wins over Pakistan, Bangladesh, The Netherlands and Zimbabwe.

ALSO READ|IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup: Twitter Hails Suryakumar Yadav Blitzkrieg Against Zimbabwe

Indians enthralled by the win and the team’s progress took to social media to express their joy, led by eminent former cricketer and maverick batsman Virender Sehwag.

Sehwag wrote, “Easy win for India. Surya adds light to this team. But this Sunday will be remembered for South Africa’s elimination."

Indian spinner Amit Mishra posted “Congratulations Team India on a convincing win. Time now to take back Lagaan".

ICC shared a teet confirming India’s progress to the knockout stages of the tournament and that Rohit Sharma and Co. will take on England in the final four match.

IPL team Mumbai Indians expressed their joy on Twitter as skipper Rohit Sharma registered yet another win at the helm. “INDIA WIN", MI’s post read.

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre was in awe of Suryakumar Yadav’s innings that propelled India to victory.

McIntyre said “I’ve just touched down in Mumbai and Suryakumar Yadav has just proved he’s the best T20 player in the world right now. Destiny? Take a bow, Sky! HELLO INDIA!"

India are all set to take on England in their semifinal fixture, with one eye on the finals berth.

first published: November 06, 2022, 17:50 IST
last updated: November 06, 2022, 18:07 IST

