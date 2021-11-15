T20 World Cup Tournament Review: Smart Australia Outwit the Rest to Lift T20 World Cup

The Australian cricket team sent good morning tidings to the nation with a great sporting ethos with another trophy that has eluded it for fourteen years. It was around sunrise in Melbourne and Sydney on Monday (November 15) and elsewhere in the vast expanse of Australia when the mercurial Glenn Maxwell reverse swept New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee and the white kookaburra raced to the third man fence for the last time in the final of the ICC Men’s World Twenty20 at the Dubai International Stadium.

Australia had taken its time to seal its stamp of authority in limited over internationals (ODI). It never won the Prudential World Cup played over 60 overs in 1975, 1979 and 1983. Then after it — led by the battle hardened Allan Border — brought down England in the final of the fourth ODI World Cup at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata in 1987, four more Australian teams went on to win the traditional World Cup founded in 1975.

India has proved to be a lucky hunting ground for Australia as it, led by Ricky Ponting, won for the first time the ICC Champions Trophy, beating the West Indies in the final at the Brabourne Stadium, Cricket Club of India.

On Sunday in the presence of an almost full house, Aaron Finch’s team pummeled its Tasman neighbour, New Zealand by eight wickets to win the World Twenty20 title for the first time. Amazingly, but refreshingly, the Indian and Pakistani expatriates who had bought tickets online for the title match, turned up at the venue to cheer up two sides that were worthy of a place in the final. The game of cricket became a terrific winner and made it Australia’s easy stroll in the park very memorable.

After unsuccessful attempts in the previous six editions of the competition (in South Africa, England, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and India) that has been lapped up by the new generation of cricket supporters, Australia marched to victory on the back of a brilliant second wicket stand between David Warner and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh. The seventh edition was hosted by India in the UAE because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chasing New Zealand’s 172 — thanks to a splendid exhibition of stroke play by the out-of-the-box thinking captain Kane Williamson, Australia went after the New Zealand seamers and spinners through the cracking showing by Warner (53, 38 balls, 4 x 4s and 3 x 6s) and Marsh (77 not our, 50 balls, 6 x 4s, 4 X 6s).

Their 92 run whirlwind stand on a virtual feather bed sealed the fate of the match. Maxwell looking to make an impact hit out to make an 18-ball unbeaten 28 as Australia rattled another 66 runs through the unbeaten third wicket to etch its name on the trophy. Marsh, an injury prone cricketer, but who has had a good run this year with the bat was declared the man of the match and Warner (289 runs in seven matches) the player of the tournament.

Australia had resources in all departments to play a brand of cricket and outplay others. But its batters, except for Warner and Marsh - struggled. The bowlers though offset their side’s batting shortcomings, with a sterling display. Playing for the first time against New Zealand in a Twenty20, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins could not contain Williamson, but Hazlewood plucked three wickets. Leg spinner Adam Zampa was the highest wicket-taker with 13 scalps.

Was the ICC Men’s World Twenty20, from the start of the Qualifiers, Super 12 and two semi-finals thrilling and entertaining right through? The cricketing faithful — here in the United Arab Emirates full of Indian, Pakistani, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan and Afghanistan expatriates — and the supporters of the game in the participating nations would not be tempted to give an outright thumbs up.

Without doubt, after a somewhat commonplace Super 12 rounds, the semi-finals featuring England and New Zealand and Pakistan and Australia, provided the spark and the likes of the less heralded New Zealander Daryl Mitchell and Australia’s Matthew Wade surpassed themselves to stir interest not only in Australia and New Zealand, but across the cricket playing world.

The ICC Men’s World Twenty20 hosted by the BCCI in the Arabian Gulf was expected to bring a double showdown between Asia’s arch rivals, India and Pakistan; one in the first of the Super 12 matches and the second in the final. But the day Shaheen Shah Afridi hoodwinked India’s proven performers – Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul –showing expertise to manipulate the new ball in an incisive manner, India looked at the prospect of not qualifying for the knock-out. This was more or less confirmed when India performed below par to lose to New Zealand.

The scoring rate for this T20 World Cup, until the final was on par with the overall Twenty20 scoring rate of 7.15 and also on par the World Twenty20 average of 7.15. India touched a high of 8.19, much of it due to its high score against Afghanistan, and losing minimal number of wickets chasing small targets against Scotland and Namibia. England scored at 8.19, Pakistan at 8.16, Australia at 7.96, New Zealand at 7.40, South Africa at 7.05 and the 2016 champion, West Indies at 6.57. In all 313 sixes and 722 fours were hit, with Australia opener David Warner hitting a six after the ball had bounced twice .This happened in the Semi-finals against Pakistan. The right-handers scored 5889 runs and the left-handers 2764 runs.

While the batting was far from the spectacular with one century and 41 half centuries being scored, the bowlers have taken 341 wickets conceding 7.51 an over.

The seamers ran up a total of 201 wickets and the spinners 140. There were two five wicket hauls; the first by Afghanistan off spinner Mujeeb Zadran who performed the feat against Scotland at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and Zampa against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The biggest disappointment for the Indian fans was the elimination of Virat Kohli’s team from the knock-out and for the Pakistan fans, losing the semi-finals to Australia after having the semi-finals in its grasp at 96 for 5 before Marcus Stoinis and Wade pulled off the unexpected with a bright stand of an unbeaten 81 runs for the unbroken sixth wicket.

The World Twenty20 will be remembered for Afridi’s opening burst against India, Mitchell’s matured and spectacular showing against England and Wade’s three in a row sixes off Afridi. And of course Australia’s smart cricket in the final.

