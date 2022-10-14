T20 World Cup: Twitterverse Reacts to Mohammed Shami's Inclusion in India Squad as Jasprit Bumrah's Replacement

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has finally announced the replacement of injured Jasprit Bumrah for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Mohammed Shami got a nod over Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur as the duo has been included in the reserves for the mega ICC tournament. Bumrah sustained a back injury which ruled him out of the Asia Cup 2022 and it haunted him again during the T20I series against Australia following that he was ruled out of the T20 WC also.

The BCCI took its time to announce the replacement as they were assessing his post-COVID fitness at National Cricket Academy. The Indian pacer boarded the flight to Australia on Wednesday.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Mohammed Shami as Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement in India’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad. Shami has reached Australia and will link up with the squad in Brisbane ahead of the warm-up matches. Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur have been named as backups and will travel to Australia shortly," the BCCI said in a statement.

Shami has not played in T20Is since the last T20 World Cup, however, he played a crucial role in Gujarat Titan’s triumph in their maiden season in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He was the sixth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 20 scalps in 16 games at an economy of 8.

He was supposed to play in the six T20Is at home against Australia and South Africa but tested positive for CIVID-19 and had to remain in isolation. On return, he had to prove his fitness before NCA approved his trip to Australia.

Shami has played 17 T20Is and has taken 18 wickets.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

