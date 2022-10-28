T20 World Cup: Video of Mohammad Wasim Backing Out of Crease Goes Viral; Fans Ask Why No Spirit of Cricket Debate Now

In recent times, the Spirit of Cricket debate has triggered a lot of people on social media. All of this had started when India’s Deepti Sharma ran out England’s Charlie Dean during the third ODI match in Lord’s as she backed out too far from her crease. Critics had slammed the India cricketer for not being mindful of the ‘spirit of cricket’, blaming her for not showing true sportsmanship.

Also Read: ‘Ye PCB Chairman Jo Khuda Bana Baitha Hai’- Mohammad Amir Lashes Out at Ramiz Raja

Since then several footages have been going around on social media where specific incidents of a batter backing out too far have gained a whole lot more traction. On Thursday, as Pakistan lost to Zimbabwe by one run, Mohammad Wasim, who was at the non-striker’s end, was seen in a hurry.

Advertisement

To give you a complete context: Pakistan needed three runs off the last ball as Shaheen Shah Afridi took strike. Meanwhile, at the non striker’s end, Wasim knew the urgency of the situation and had backed out in no time the ball was delivered. It helped him complete the first two runs as he went back to his crease, nonetheless, Afridi at the other end couldn’t complete the run as Zimbabwe pulled off a stunner.

Also Read: ‘Man, Oh Man’-Pommie Mbangwa Can’t Keep Calm In Commentary Box; Video Goes Viral

WATCH the video below.

“Mohammad Wasim taking stride before the ball was delivered, made it easy for him to reach the crease at non striker end. Where are the custodians of sportsman spirit/spirit of cricket?," the user wrote while sharing the video.

Advertisement

Earlier, star Pakistani openers — skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan — failed to provide a good start in the modest chase of 130. Babar looked tentative before he was squared up by a seaming fuller-length delivery from Evans.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

An over later, Rizwan played on to the stumps a Muzarabani delivery while trying to cut a ball, which was too close to his body. Iftikhar Ahmed, who scored a brisk fifty against India, didn’t last long either, leaving Pakistan reeling at 36 for three in 7.4 overs.

Advertisement

But Shan Masood held one end up and together with Shadab Khan, shared 52 runs for the fourth wicket to take Pakistan forward. Leg-spinning all-rounder Raza had other plans, as he brought Zimbabwe back into the contest with three quick wickets, including two in the 14th over.

Advertisement

Raza first initiated a mishit from Shadab as he was holed out at long-off and then sent back Haider Ali for a duck. Raza’s best moment came in his next over when he got the wicket of Masood, who was brilliantly stumped by Chakabva, as Pakistan slumped to 94 for six in 15.1 overs.

But Nawaz (22) kept Pakistan in the hunt in the company of Wasim and brought down the equation to 11 in the last over.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here