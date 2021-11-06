T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli and Team India Visit Scotland Dressing Room After the Game, See Pics

On Friday, Team India registered a much-needed eight-wicket win over Scotland to leapfrog every other team in terms of the net run rate and rise to the third position in the points table. The thumping win not only added two more points to India’s tally but kept their semifinal hopes alive.

After Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami helped India restrict Scotland to 85, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma were off to a flyer while chasing. Rohit was dismissed for 30, but KL Rahul went on and scored the fastest T20 World Cup half-century in just 18 balls. KL Rahul also lost his wicket, but skipper Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav completed the job as India chased down the target in just 6.3 overs.

Advertisement

>VIRAT KOHLI AND TEAM INDIA VISIT SCOTLAND DRESSING ROOM

After the game, Virat Kohli and some other team India members like KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah visited the Scotland dressing room.

From their official Twitter handle, Cricket Scotland shared several pictures where Virat Kohli can be seen interacting with the Scotland team members. So were Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah.

They even shared a picture with the caption (jokingly), “So guys how do you go about playing on a green one in Aberdeen in April?"

Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer heaped praise on team India after the match, lauded the show of high-class execution. He also added that Scotland needed days like this to improve. >ALSO READ | T20 World Cup 2021: We Have Been Batting Like This in Practice Games, Says Virat Kohli “The experience is everything for our group of players and organisation. Today’s result didn’t go the way we wanted. It’s very important for our guys to experience that and see the high class that was on show today from the Indian team. That was some high-class execution from India today." As for Group 2 qualification, Pakistan, being the only unbeaten team, is already through to the semis. The fight for the second spot is between India and New Zealand. New Zealand, with three wins from four matches, sit in second place with six points. India, on the other hand, with two wins out of four, are third with four points. India will need a lot of things to go on their way if they want to qualify.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here