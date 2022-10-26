T20 World Cup: 'Virat Kohli Played The Best T20 Innings I've Ever Seen' - Rohit Sharma's Coach Dinesh Lad

Team India captain Rohit Sharma’s childhood coach Dinesh Lad heaped praise on Virat Kohli for playing a match-winning knock against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Kohli returned to his best and he chose the perfect time for a hit by scoring an unbeaten 82-run knock against a quality bowling attack. He slammed 6 fours and 4 sixes during his 53-ball knock.

Chasing the 160-run target, India were four down for just 31 as Kohli joined hands with Hardik Pandya to rebuild the innings. The duo shared a 113-run stand for the fifth wicket and took the game to the last over where the all-rounder lost his wicket on the first ball. Kohli stood tall till the end as Ravichandran Ashwin scored the winning runs to help India start their campaign on a high.

Lad suggested that Kohli was always in control during his knock and didn’t play a false shot.

“Virat Kohli played the best T20 innings I have ever seen. The best part was that he was always in control. He never played a false or wrong shot," Lad told PTI.

Rohit’s coach said that Kohli didn’t play the new-age cricketing shots like reverse sweeps and scoops but he relied on his cricketing shots to get the job done.

“In T20 cricket, there is a lot of improvisation, reverse sweeps, scoops, etc. but Virat did not play any such shot. He played proper cricketing shots. This had to be his best innings given the magnitude and the pressure situation India was in," he said.

He also said that Rohit must try to adapt and play like Kohli did during his wondrous knock against a lethal Pakistan attack.

“I feel that Rohit will start playing like a match-winner again. We are about to see the best of Rohit once again, like the 2019 World Cup in England."

“He has won five IPL titles. He is an involved captain. He has self-belief. He knows how to take the best out of which player and how to utilize the best out of them," Lad asserted.

He further said that the win over Pakistan have increased India’s chances in the T20 WC as they have the momentum now to go big.

“Our chances of lifting the World Cup have increased as the momentum is with us. Momentum is there in India’s favour after their thrilling victory over Pakistan on Sunday," he concluded.

