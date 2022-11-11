T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav Shortlisted For Player Of The Tournament Award

Ahead of the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 to be played between Pakistan and England in Melbourne, the ICC has revealed the names of nine cricketers shortlisted for the player of the tournament award. The summit clash of the showpiece event will be played on November 13 (Sunday).

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

The list comprises two Indian batters including Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav. The other names are Shadab Khan (Pakistan), Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan), Sam Curran (England), Jos Buttler (England), Alex Hales (England), Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) and Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka).

England lead the nomination chart with as many as three players in running for the big prize while two players each from India and Pakistan have made the cut.

Advertisement

Kohli is currently the leading run-getter of the tournament having made 296 runs from six innings including four fifties. His 82 not out against Pakistan has been deemed as one of the finest individual performances in T20 history.

While Kohli might the most consistent batter, it was Suryakumar who made the difference with his fearless shot-making as he plundered 239 runs from six innings at a stunning strike-rate of 189.68. He’s also the top-ranked T20I batter as well.

Allrounder Shadab has played a vital role in Pakistan’ route to the final. He was in top form against South Africa during a crucial Super 12 match in which he scored a quickfire fifty and has so far taken 10 wickets as well.

England captain Buttler has struck 199 runs from five matches that include two half-centuries as well. He kept his best for the semifinal clash against India, hitting an unbeaten 80 in a dominating performance.

Advertisement

Hales continues his fairytale return to international cricket having scored 211 runs from five innings including a blistering 86 not out in the 10-wicket win in the semifinal match against India.

Sri Lanka may have exited the world cup in the Super 12 stage itself but Hasaranga surely produced some eye-catching performances and with 15 scalps, remains the top-wicket taker of the tournament.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here