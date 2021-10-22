T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli To Lead India Against Scotland on His Birthday

Scotland has qualified for the main round of the ongoing T20 World Cup for the first time. They booked their berth in the second round after their win over Oman by 8 wickets in their final match of the qualifying round (T20 World Cup) on Thursday. Before this, Scotland had featured in the tournament in 2007, 2009 and 2016 and bowed out in the first round.

The team will now take on India on November 5 in a Super-12 match. Incidentally, this is the day when Indian captain Virat Kohli will be celebrating his 33rd birthday. This will also be his final World Cup as India’s T20I captain as he has already announced that he will step down from captaincy at the end of this World Cup.

India and Scotland have met each other once in the T20 World Cup when the match had to be cancelled owing to rain in 2007. Scotland have been a side in form and they have won three matches on the bounce in this competition. They ended their campaign in 2016 with a win over Oman and have won all their matches this year.

Scotland has not lost even one match in Group B in the qualifying round. They started with an emphatic won over Bangladesh as they scripted a memorable win by 6 runs. They then went on to beat Papua New Guinea by 17 runs in the second match.

In their final match, they beat Oman. Now, they find themselves in the main stage where they will take on India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and New Zealand in Super-12. Scotland has played 73 T20 matches so far and have won 34, while losing 35 matches.

Team India is in Group-2 in Super-12. Five teams have already been confirmed for this group and we will get the sixth side on Friday after the Group A matches of the qualifying round are over. Sri Lanka have now won both the matches and are on top. They will clash with the Netherlands on Friday.

