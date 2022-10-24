T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli's Astounding Average Batting Second Proves His Efficacy as Effective Chase Master

Virat Kohli has an extraordinary ability to thrive under pressure and he proved it again on Sunday in the high-octane clash against Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground. The stakes are always high when India play Pakistan, especially in an ICC event and Kohli stood tall against a quality bowling attack as he slammed unbeaten 82 runs off 53 balls. The batting maverick took some time to stabilize the Indian innings after early blows and in the later stage of the game, he unleashed himself on the Pakistan bowlers to help the Men in Blue register a 4-wicket victory at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

It was not the first time when Kohli played a sensational knock against Pakistan. Looking at this record in the T20 WC against Pakistan, it’s quite unbelievable for many, the 33-year-old has scored 308 runs in 5 matches at a staggering average of 308 as he remained not out on 4 occasions. He has slammed four half-centuries against them while he posted his highest score on Sunday.

Advertisement

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

Kohli has often been regarded as the chase master and his numbers speak highly of him. Kohli has an astonishing average of 518 in a successful run chase in the T20 World Cup. In 10 matches he has scored 518 runs in the winning cause while chasing, including 7 half-centuries. He remained unbeaten on 9 occasions in a successful run-chase in T20 WC.

Meanwhile, when it comes to the chase record irrespective of the result in T20 WC, Kohli scored 541 runs at a mind-boggling average of 270.50.

Also Read | ‘I Saw it Unfold in Front of My Eyes’ – Chasemaster Virat Kohli’s Piece de Resistance at the MCG

Advertisement

The batting maverick played one of the best knocks of his illustrious career on Sunday. Kohli unleashed his best version on the big stage when India looked almost down and out and he snatched a win from the jaws of defeat as the Men in Blue started their T20 World Cup campaign on a high.

After the win, Kohli himself admitted that it was the best knock of his T20I career.

Advertisement

“Till today Mohali was my best innings against Australia. Today I will count this one higher. Hardik kept pushing me. The crowd has been phenomenal. You guys (fans) kept backing me and I am grateful for your support," Kohli said in the post-match presentation.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here