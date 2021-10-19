T20 World Cup: Virender Sehwag Reveals the Reason Behind India's Terrific Record Against Pakistan in ICC Events

Team India enjoys an excellent record against their arch-rivals Pakistan in ICC events, and in ICC T20 World Cups, India have a 5-0 record against their neighbours. Ahead of India vs Pakistan clash in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Virender Sehwag, the former India cricketer, who himself has been a part of this epic rivalry, has revealed the reason behind India’s success against Pakistan.

Talking to ABP News on Monday, replying to a Pakistani news anchor’s remarks about Pakistan “tareekh badal denge", Virender Sehwag said that the Indian team handles pressure situations well and gives importance to preparation rather than believing in providing statements.

“If I talk about the 2011 World Cup or the 2003 World Cup, we are under less pressure because our position remains better than Pakistan in the World Cup. So in my opinion, when we play with that attitude, we never give big statements. There are always some big statements from the Pakistani side like he [Pakistani news anchor] said at the starting of his show that ‘We are going to change the date’. India by no means says such issues as a result of they go higher ready. And while you go higher ready, you already know what the end result can be."

However, the 42-year-old added that Pakistan has a better chance of beating India. “But if we talk about the current scenario and this format then I think this is where Pakistan always has more chances because they might not play that well in the longer 50-over format. In this format, even one player can defeat any team. But still, Pakistan hasn’t been able to do that, we’ll see what happens on the 24th."

It is not only the T20 World Cups, but India have also managed to dominate Pakistan in the ODI World Cups, with a 7-0 record to their name. However, the latter managed to beat India in Champions Trophy Final in 2017.

