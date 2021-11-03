T20 World Cup: Virender Sehwag Slams India's Decision to Demote Rohit Sharma, Compares it With Sachin Tendulkar's in 2007 ODI WC

Team India is facing a lot of scrutiny after losing the first two matches of their T20 World Cup campaign. Virat Kohli and Co. are on the verge of getting knocked out from the tournament as their chances of making it to the semifinals are very slim at the moment. India lost their first match to arch-rivals Pakistan by 10 wickets. It was their first defeat in ICC World Cup events against Pakistan. In the second match, India made some major changes in the batting order as Ishan Kishan replaced Suryakumar Yadav’s in the playing XI as the latter had some back-spasm before the clash.

Ishan opened the innings alongside KL Rahul, which automatically demoted Rohit Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli in the batting order. The move failed miserably for India as they were restricted to just 110/7 in 20 overs. The Men in Blue lost the match by 8 wickets.

Advertisement

Veteran India opener Virender Sehwag slammed India’s decision to demote Rohit to number 3 and compared it to Sachin Tendulkar’s during the 2007 ODI World Cup.

>T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

Sehwag said that the Indian team made two mistakes during the 2007 WC. The first was when then-head coach Greg Chappell advised India to bat first despite having a great record while batting first.

“In 2007, we made two mistakes. We were chasing really well. We won 17 consecutive matches while chasing but then when the 50-over World Cup came, our coach said that we need batting practice. But then I said that let us win two matches first and then we can have batting practice in the next six games. But he said no," Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

The legendary batter further elaborate on the second mistake which India commit and said demoting Tendulkar in middle-order didn’t work in their favour.

>Also Read | IND vs AFG, T20 World Cup: Against Fearless Afghanistan, India Need to Ditch Conservative Approach

“The other mistake was that when the opening pair of Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly were performing so well, before that from 2003-06 Sehwag and Sachin’s opening partnership was also working well, why were they broken? Why was it said that if Sachin Tendulkar plays in the middle order then he can control the middle order. You already had three players to control; Yuvraj Singh, Rahul Dravid and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. So why did you need a fourth player to control the middle order", he stated.

“When teams play bad, you change your strategy and that is why they play bad. When you are doing something good like the Cricbuzz panelists who are good and you change them forcefully, that is when it will go down", he further added.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here