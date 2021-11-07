T20 World Cup | Want to be More Consistent Which Can Help the Team: Shoaib Malik

Veteran Pakistan batter Shoaib Malik silenced his critics with a ferocious 54*-run knock off just 18 balls against Scotland at Sharjah in the Super 12 contest. Malik registered the joint-fastest fifty of the 2021 T20 World Cup in 18 balls alongside KL Rahul. The 39-year-old’s quickfire knock powered Pakistan to 189/4 in 20 overs which was once out of their reach after a slow start to the innings.

Malik said that the team’s plan was to not lose wickets in the initial stage to give chance to the finishers to express themselves in the end.

“As we have seen in previous games, if you don’t lose early wickets you have a chance of putting a good total in the end. We were discussing in our dressing room to at least get 150 and not give too many wickets early on," Malik said in the post-match presentation after being awarded Man of the Match.

Malik talked about his finisher’s job in the Pakistan team and said it’s necessary to get settled in the first few balls to take the charge in the business end.

“If you are playing on a good strip, the goal is to take a couple of balls and then start playing your game. On these tracks, you take 6-8 balls and then start playing your game. You take all the confidence going deep in the tournament," he said.

Malik was selected in the Pakistan squad just a few days before the tournament after Shoaib Maqsood got injured and was ruled out.

The veteran batter said that he wants to perform at a more consistent level to help his team the way he did on Sunday against Scotland.

For myself, I’m in good form and I want to be more consistent which can help the team. Overall, I feel fit," he said.

Pakistan will now face Australia in the second semi-final in Dubai on Thursday while England meet New Zealand in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

On the mega clash against the Aussies Malik said: “It’s going to be a big game (semis) and we are going to give our best shot."

