T20 World Cup | Was Confident Asif Ali Would Deliver When Needed: Babar Azam

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam hailed Asif Ali after his heroics in a five-wicket win over Afghanistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Asif played another stellar knock for Pakistan as he smashed four sixes on Karim Janat’s over to seal the win for Pakistan with six balls to spare. With the victory, Pakistan have now completed their hat-trick of wins in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Earlier, they beat India and New Zealand in Group 2 contest.

Mohammad Nabi (35 off 32) and Gulbadin Naib (35 off 25) stage a fightback for Afghanistan as posted a total of 147/6 in 20 overs after losing too many wickets in the first half of the innings.

Skipper Babar admitted that his bowlers conceded 10-15 extra runs at the business end of the innings

“We started well with the ball, got a lot of wickets like we planned. Maybe gave away 10-15 runs too many at the end," Babar said in the post-match presentation.

Babar further heaped praises on Asif for his ferocious 7-ball 25-run* knock to complete a hat-trick of wins for Pakistan. The skipper said that he knew that Asif would deliver for the team when needed.

“With the bat, we couldn’t capitalise the powerplay as we wanted to. At the end, with Malik and Asif Ali, we knew they could do the job. He (Asif Ali) is known for this and I was confident pre-tournament itself that he would deliver when needed," he added.

Babar also reacted to Pakistan bowlers plan to attack the Afghanistan batters with short balls.

“We planned our strategies well with the ball, and also ensured that he kept the uneven boundary dimensions in mind while bowling. Spinners were getting some grip from the track, Afghanistan have quality bowlers too and I was trying to take it as deep as possible. Unfortunately, I couldn’t finish things off but credit to Asif Ali," he concluded.

