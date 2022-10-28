T20 World Cup: Wasim Akram's 'Shocker' Emoji Tweet After Pakistan's One-Run Loss To Zimbabwe

After the shocking loss to Zimbabwe, the Pakistan cricket team is under fire from all corners, especially from its very own. After former pacer Shoaib Akhtar, Wasim Akram has expressed his displeasure over how the Men in Green managed to lose the thriller by just one run. He admitted it is hard to accept the loss in Perth where Zimbabwe managed to defend 130 on board.

“What a shocker," tweeted Wasim Akram.

Advertisement

Earlier, Akhtar had slammed Babar Azam led side as he went on to tweet as much as three times in a space of one hour. “Very very embarrassing. Really embarrassing. Keep selecting average people, average players, average team management and an average PCB and this will be the outcome. I am super disappointed and you are losing against Zimbabwe now?" Akhtar said in a video uploaded on Twitter.

Also Read: ‘Man, Oh Man’-Pommie Mbangwa Can’t Keep Calm In Commentary Box; Video Goes Viral

A loss to Zimbabwe meant that Pakistan are yet to win a match in T20 World Cup 2022 and it will be hard for them to make it to semi-final. Earlier in a modest chase of 130, Pakistan top order faltered again with skipper Babar Azam failing to score runs once again. Babar looked tentative before he was squared up by a seaming fuller length delivery from Evans.

An over later, Rizwan played on to the stumps a Muzarabani delivery while trying to cut a ball, which was too close to his body. Iftikhar Ahmed, who scored a brisk fifty against India, didn’t last long either, leaving Pakistan reeling at 36 for three in 7.4 overs.

Advertisement

But Nawaz (22) kept Pakistan in the hunt in the company of Wasim and brought down the equation to 11 in the last over. Nawaz started by picking up three runs and then clobbered a slower delivery from Evans over his head for a maximum.

Also Read: Shoaib Akhtar’s Barrage of Tweets As He Lashes Out At Pakistan’s ‘Average Mindset’

Advertisement

Evans bounced back brilliantly and dismissed Nawaz in the penultimate ball to bring down the equation to three runs from the final delivery. Shaheen Shah Afridi, though, was run out as Pakistan went for a non-existent second run in an attempt to tie the scores, handing Zimbabwe a famous win.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here