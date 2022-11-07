T20 World Cup: 'Without His 61 Not Out, India Would Not Have Reached Even 150'-India Legend On 'New Mr. 360'

India batter Suryakumar Yadav is perhaps in the form of his life. His consistent scores has served the Indian team well in crucial tournament like the T20 World Cup. Furthermore, pitches in Australia have ensured that subcontinental teams like India struggle to post big totals in the middle. An instance could be India’s game against Bangladesh or Netherlands where the opening powerplay didn’t fetch the sort of scores that were expected.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

Advertisement

And yet, India somehow managed to post 160 plus scores on the board on both the occasions despite looking scratchy throughout. Even against Zimbabwe, India were stuttering at 101/4 when Suryakumar Yadav took matters into his own hands and made sure the Men in Blue post a total of 186/5.

Also Read: India Have Their Task Cut Out Against Explosive England in Adelaide

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar had seconded the same thought how SKY has been phenomenal in helping India reach respectable scores.

“He is actually turning out to be the player who is taking India to totals which you can defend. The score India got was the highest T20I score at the MCG. Without his 61 not out, India would not have reached even 150," Gavaskar told India Today.

Also Read: ‘They Thought They Got Rid of Us, But Now…’-Matthew Hayden’s Fiery Dressing Room Speech

“Each of those innings was pretty much 360 degrees. He is the new Mr. 360 degree. There was that one shot that he hit for a six just to the left of the wicketkeeper. Then he went a little squarer in the final overs, for example, taking advantage of the angle that the bowler was trying to aim at. Then also the lofted extra cover drive, he has got every shot in the book. There was a straight drive as well," said the 73-year old.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yadav is the second-highest run scorer for Team India in the tournament. In five matches, he has scored 225 runs at an average of 75 with mind-boggling strike-rate of 193.96. Furthermore, he also completed 1000 runs in T20I cricket in 2022, making him only the second cricketer ever to achieve the milestone. With 1026 runs in 28 innings, he is the highest run scorer in T20I, this year.

Against Zimbabwe, he slammed 61 off 25 balls and went onto become the player of the match.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here