Virat Kohli may be the top run scorer for India in the tournament, but his on-field attitude has come under questioning. On both occasions, against Pakistan and Bangladesh, Kohli could be accused of coaxing the umpire into making a wrong decision of no ball. Against Bangladesh, he had a tiff with skipper Shakib Al Hasan when he was seen asking the umpire Marais Erasum for a no ball. When the umpire did exactly that, it sent Bangladesh fans and their skipper into a tizzy.

Meanwhile, all this was just dying down when a video of former India skipper going for a ‘fake throw’ went viral. Although the Bangladesh side didn’t waste time in condemning his gesture, no one from the Indian side had criticized Kohli for now, barring one-Aakash Chopra.

“The basic premise of the law is that if the on-field umpire feels that you have tried to deceive the batters (by faking a throw or a dive or any other action when the ball is not near you) now whether they have been actually deceived or not doesn’t matter. It will result in five penalty runs. If that five penalty runs were given, the two that the Bangladesh pair ran, would have still have been counted, the ball would have been dead and Bangladesh would have gotten to choose who takes strike in the next ball. So the consequences are huge, the penalty for fake fielding is incredible," he said on his Youtube channel.

According to the ICC rule, if the fielder is found guilty for deceiving the batter, the fielding side can be penalised five runs. As mentioned above, it doesn’t matter if the effort succeeded in deceiving the batter, the act is enough to deem the fielder guilty.

“Now what happened in this case? The on-field umpire didn’t see. It completely went unnoticed. If no one has seen it then you can’t charge it. The law says that the umpires need to notice it and judge it. Maybe the third umpire, if it’s in jurisdiction, can also intervene," he added.

The incident happened in the seventh over of the Bangladesh chase when Litton Das played the ball towards the deep off-side field off Axar Patel. As Arshdeep Singh sent in the throw, Kohli, who stood at point - acted as if taking a shy at the stumps as the ball was going past him.

“Woh fake fielding tha, 100% tha, wo jo throw marne ka prayas kia wo agar umpire dekhte toh 5 run ki pentaly padti humko aur 5 run se hum match bhi jeete. (Yes that 100% fake fielding because of the way he attempted to throw the ball. If the umpires had seen it then we would’ve been slapped with a five-run penalty and we’ve won by five runs only.) So we escaped here but next time if someone does this then the umpires will have to be more careful. So are Bangladesh right? Yes, they are but nobody noticed it then so can’t do anything now," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

