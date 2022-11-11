India’s heart-shattering loss to England has exposed several lacunas in team management. Several former cricketers have questioned the team selections like why Yuzvendra Chahal didn’t play a single game despite he being the frontline spinner for six months or so. Moreover, why KL Rahul was persisted with and how come Mohammed Shami went onto become the front-line pacer despite not being in the scheme of things.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

Meanwhile some clueless on-field strategies also played its part as England went onto inflict a ten-wicket defeat on India in the second semi-final match at the T20 World Cup.

Advertisement

Now, former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja cited how the skipper Rohit Sharma himself wasn’t present in several of the tours while the team was led by an entirely different skipper. He also mentioned how the coach wouldn’t be traveling to New Zealand after the T20 World Cup, pointing out different leadership on different occasions. He added that the leadership must be uniform throughout, citing traditional Indian households.

Also Read: ‘Devastated, Gutted, Hurt’: Hardik Pandya After India’s T20 World Cup Exit

“Main ek baat bolunga jo chubhegi agar Rohit Sharma sunenge, agar team banaani hai kisi captain ko, toh usko saare saal team ke saath rehna padta hai. Poore saal me Rohit Sharma kitne daure pe rahe? Ye hindsight me nahi keh raha, ye main pehle bhi bola hu. Aapne team bani hai, aur aap saath nahi rehte. Coach bhi New Zealand nahi jaa rahe. (J would say one thing which might hurt Rohit Sharma. If you have to make a team as captain, you have to stick with the side for the entire year. How many series did Rohit Sharma play this year? I’m not saying this in hindsight, I’ve been saying this since before. Even in New Zealand, the coach isn’t travelling)," Jadeja said on Cricbuzz.

Usually, BCCI has two separate teams for two separate formats with Shikhar Dhawan being the ODI skipper. Moreover, they also have separate coaching team under VVS Laxman who would take charge in case Rahul Dravid led support staff decides to take a break.

Advertisement

Also Read: ‘You Are Winning Bilateral Series At Home, But…’-India Legend Questions Team Selection After Semis Debacle

“Ghar ka ek hi buzurg hona chahiye, saat buzurg honge toh bhi dikkat hai. (There should only be one leader in the team. If there are 7, it would be difficult)." the former India player said further.

A thoroughly professional England annihilated an out-of-sync India by 10 wickets to sail into the World Cup final as Alex Hales and Jos Buttler’s relentless hitting mortified Rohit Sharma’s clueless attack on Thursday. India were slow to start with and managed to score 38 in the opening powerplay in complete contrast to England who had raced away to 63/0.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here