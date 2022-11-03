T20 World Cup: 'Ye Tournament Karaya Hi Us Ke Liye Gaya Hai'-Shoaib Akhtar Says Fate Wanted Virat Kohli To Succeed

India beat Bangladesh in their penultimate T20 World Cup 2022 group encounter and have now almost assured themselves a spot in the last four as they beat them by 5 runs in a match marred by rain. Although, it was KL Rahul who smashed a fifty and made it count, all eyes were on King Kohli and boy, he did not disappoint.

Coming out to bat after the fall of Rohit Sharma, Kohli made the Bangladesh pacers pay and stayed till the end as India posted an above-par total of 184/6 at the Adelaide Oval. He was stupendous through the off side and his front food stride looked better than ever. His shots through the covers had written ‘class’ all over it as he went onto score 64 off 44 balls.

In reply, Bangladesh almost made a match out of the chase. They had raced to 66 for no loss in seven overs with a 17-run advantage on DLS par score. But some inspirational fielding from KL Rahul ensured that dangerman Litton Das was gone and Bangladesh simply imploded thereafter.

Meanwhile, after India’s win, Shoaib Akhtar lauded Team India, but adding that the bowling has been left exposed. Moreover, he was all praise for Virat Kohli, saying that this World Cup was organised so that he could come back, pointing out at the otherworldly forces are at play.

“This T20 World Cup is all about Virat Kohli. Today also, he made 64 runs and India made 184. If God wills it, then it happens. He was down for about three years and now he’s the top-scorer of this T20 World Cup. The World Cup is being played for him only. I’m sure of this now. I’m also sure that he will continue his stellar run of form and score even more runs in the coming days for India. Having said that, I think India played really well and deserved to win today," said Akhtar on his Youtube channel.

“They could’ve put the match in jeopardy but they did not do that. India has done really well. Pakistan was praying for India to lose the game somehow. Pakistan’s match against South Africa will be a tough one. It’s going to be one hell of a game. It’s not going to be easy for Pakistan," Akhtar added.

He also took up the issue of privacy breach after Kohli posted how some stranger had broken into his hotel room in Perth. He requested the fans not do so in near future.

“I think Virat Kohli has been amazing and brilliant. Plus, his video that came out yesterday regarding his hotel room. We also stay in hotels all the time, so I request the staff and fans not to make such videos. You invade his personal life, showing his personal stuff on the video. Some people are staying with their wife and kids. But I was happy to see that he is very tidy. Everything is arranged properly. That goes to show the mannerism of the man," said Akhtar.

Kohli is currently the top scorer at the tournament with 220 runs in 4 matches with an average of 220!

