T20 World Cup: Yuvraj Singh Trolled Mercilessly For Blaming Ravichandran Ashwin; Fans Remind Him of 2014 T20 World Cup Final

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh was trolled mercilessly after he named Ravi Ashwin’s dropped catch for India losing the momentum in the T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan. India had won the toss and opted to bowl first. Arshdeep Singh’s opening spell made sure that Pakistan were reduced to 15/2, it could have been 42/3 had Ashwin hung onto the catch, but he couldn’t. In the end, the spinner was targetted on social media for not showing the true sportsmanship. Nonetheless, former cricketer Yuvraj Singh had opined how this dropped catch had resulted in India losing the momentum.

Also Read: Ind vs Pak, T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma Teary-Eyed During National Anthem | Watch

Advertisement

“I guess the drop catch by r Ashwin ! Has changed the momentum of the game in favour of Pakistan ! Catches win matches !! Hopefully india can pull it back !!’ Come on lads," he tweeted. This angered some of the Indian fans who then replied to Yuvi, saying how badly he had played during the 2014 T20 World Cup final. Some of them accused him of being biased as he had not questioned Kohli who had also dropped Mohammed Rizwan’s catch earlier.

Also Read: T20 World Cup: Ravi Ashwin’s Sportsman Spirit Questioned After Shan Massod Dropped Catch

Advertisement

India off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was trolled on social media moments after he dropped Shan Masood’s catch. The incident happened in the seventh over of the match when the left hander had pulled Mohammed Shami straight to Fine Leg. Being a slow mover, Ashwin reached the spot perhaps a fraction later before claiming to have completed the catch.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here