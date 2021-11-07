T20 World Cup: Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium Curator Mohan Singh Found Dead Ahead of NZ vs AFG Match

Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Cricket Stadium chief curator Mohan Singh died hours before Sunday’s T20 World Cup game between Afghanistan and New Zealand.

Sources in UAE Cricket confirmed the unfortunate development to PTI though the cause of his death remains unknown. A detailed statement is expected to be released soon.

“It happened today and full details will be revealed when things are more clear. It is very unfortunate," said a source.

Mohan worked extensively with former BCCI chief curator Daljit Singh in Mohali before moving to the UAE in the early 2000s.

Daljit, who served Indian cricket for 22 years, was shocked after learning about Mohan’s demise.

“He was a bright kid when he came to me. A very talented and hardworking person. He hailed from Garhwal and also remember him as a family man.

“After he went to the UAE, he used to come visit every time he was in the country but I had not seen him for a while. Gone too soon and it is really tragic," Daljit said.

Abu Dhabi Cricket also paid tribute to their chief curator and said that his achievements will be honoured in the coming days.

“It is with great sadness that Abu Dhabi Cricket announces that Head Curator, Mohan Singh, has passed away today. Mohan has been with Abu Dhabi Cricket for 15 years and has played a pivotal role in all of the venue’s success during that time," Abu Dhabi Cricket tweeted.

“Sunday’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Super 12 game between New Zealand and Afghanistan went ahead as scheduled, with the support of Mohan’s family and our groundstaff,"

“Tributes to Mohan and his incredible achievements will be honoured in the coming days. Our thoughts are with Mohan’s family and we ask for media to respect their privacy at this tragic time," it further stated.

After completing a training course at the Punjab Cricket Stadium in Mohali where he worked for a long time as ground supervisor, Mohan moved to Abu Dhabi back in September 2004.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) also has sent its condolences to the family of Mohan who was in his mid-40s.

An ICC spokesperson said: “We are deeply saddened and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends, Abu Dhabi Cricket and everyone connected with the event."

