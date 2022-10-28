Zimbabwe players were seen celebrating in their unique style as they broke into a special dance move soon after beating Pakistan by 1 run at the Optus Stadium in Perth in T20 World Cup 2022. Zimbabwe punched above their weight and stunned Pakistan by one run in a nail-biting T20 World Cup match on Thursday. Defending a modest 131, Zimbabwe stifled the Pakistani batters and picked up wickets at regular intervals to stop their fancied rivals at 129 for eight.

Zimababwe Beat Pakistan by 1 Run, Twitter Says ‘Not an Upset’

Pakistan needed three runs off last ball when Shaheen Shah Afridi took strike. Although he slammed the bowler hard, he couldn’t complete two runs that were needed for a tie. This meant Zimbabwe completed a famous win and managed to win their first group encounter in this year’s T20 World Cup after a washout against South Africa saw them splitting points.

Nevertheless, they soon broke into a dance move and the video is going viral evan as of writing this report. Watch:

Pacer Richard Ngarava is shown to be the main singer and skipper Ervine also showed off his dance skills in the video. Earlier Pakistan batting couldn’t live up to the task as they failed to chase a modest target of 130 runs.

For the second time in the tournament, star Pakistani openers — skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan — failed to provide a good start. Babar looked tentative before he was squared up by a seaming fuller length delivery from Evans.

An over later, Rizwan played on to the stumps a Muzarabani delivery while trying to cut a ball, which was too close to his body. Iftikhar Ahmed, who scored a brisk fifty against India, didn’t last long either, leaving Pakistan reeling at 36 for three in 7.4 overs.

But Nawaz (22) kept Pakistan in the hunt in the company of Wasim and brought down the equation to 11 in the last over. Nawaz started by picking up three runs and then clobbered a slower delivery from Evans over his head for a maximum.

Evans bounced back brilliantly and dismissed Nawaz in the penultimate ball to bring down the equation to three runs from the final delivery.

