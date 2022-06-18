T20I Series: 5th IND vs SA Head-to-Head record and venue record of M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

After being down with two defeats, India has made a stunning comeback to keep the home series against South Africa alive. The series decider is now set to be played at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium today. India will come into the contest riding on the confidence from the emphatic 82-run victory at Rajkot. After being put in to bat first, India got off to an abrupt start as openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan failed to repeat their performances from the last match.

India was reeling at 40/3 in the seventh over when Hardik Pandya and skipper Rishabh Pant attempted to stabilise the innings. However, Pant fell prey to Keshav Maharaj for the second time in the series as he went to hit out outside off delivery in the 13th over of the game.

Dinesh Karthik joined Pandya on the crease and the duo launched a counterattack on the South African bowling unit. The duo put up a 65-run stand to put India in a commanding position. Banking on Pandya’s 46 and Karthik’s 27-ball 55, India finished with 169 runs on the board.

On a pitch that had uneven bounce and pace, South African openers struggled to get going. To add to their woes skipper Temba Bavuma was retired hurt and in-from Quinton de Kock had to walk to the pavilion after a runout.

Building on the lucky breakthroughs, the Indian bowling unit led by Avesh Khan ran through the South African batting lineup and restricted it to 87/9. With Bavuma being hurt out, India won the game by 82 runs and 3.1 over to spare

IND vs SA Head-to-Head:

Of the total of 19 times, the two teams have come face to face in T20 international, India has won 11 matches whereas 8 games have gone in favour of the South African side.

IND vs SA previous game

India won the last match played against South Africa by 82 runs

Last five results:

India won by 82 runs (2022)

India won by 48 runs. (2022)

South Africa won by 4 wickets. (2022)

South Africa won by 7 wickets. (2022)

South Africa won by 9 wickets. (2019)

Here is the venue record of M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (T20):

Total games played: 7

Games won by teams batting first: 2

Games won by teams batting second: 5

Highest total recorded posted here: 202/7- India vs Australia

Lowest total recorded at this stadium: 122/9 – Sri Lanka vs West Indies

Highest total chased here: 190/4- India vs Australia

