T20I World Cup: Commentary From the Clouds, Bird's Eye View at the Perth

ICC T20 World Cup in Australia has thrown some intense matches the way of the onlooker and as the league tables begin to take shape the teams now have a better idea of their standings amongst the world elites.

Australian scenery is considered among the world’s best in terms of its geography and the diversity of the flora and fauna present. The nation down under boasts of some scintillating views and one such view was on display during the match between Pakistan and The Netherlands.

Reporter Natalie Germanos was filmed standing atop the Optus stadium, fastened to a harness, offering the viewers an incredible bird’s eye view of the beautiful stadium in Perth.

“We talk about views around the world. It will take a long time to find a better view than this." Germanos said over the microphone.

“I’m up at the top end of the Western attraction and this is something spectacular. This view is very special. I’m absolutely loving it up here."

“It is a little bit chilly, but that is all forgotten when you look at the views around this incredible ground," Germanos beamed with excitement.

“To my left, I’ve got the Matagarup bridge. And of course, to my right, all the action happening out here in the middle."

“You can feel the atmosphere from up here. It is a bit windy, but, this is really special. I’m going to remember this for a long time." Germanos signed off.

In the hotly contested league 2 group, Pakistan and Netherlands, both without a win in their two previous games in the tournament set out to open their account in the contest.

The Dutch won the toss and opted to bat first, but the Pakistani bowling attack was a bit too much to handle for the Netherlands players as they managed to rack up a total of only 91 runs for the loss of 9 wickets at the end of 20 overs.

Pakistani were off to a shaky start themselves in the second innings but, Mohammed Rizwan’s 49-run knock ensured that his team would register their first victory in the tournament.

Pakistan sit fifth in the six-team group, only ahead of The Netherlands who are yet to register a win.

