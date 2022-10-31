T20I World Cup: Wayne Parnell Does Cristiano Ronaldo's Zen Celebration After Suryakumar Yadav Scalp

South Africa registered an emphatic win over India in the ongoing ICC T20I World Cup in Perth, Australia. The Proteas successfully chased down a target of 134 with five wickets and a couple of deliveries to spare.

South African pacer Lungisani Ngidi was adjudged the man of the match for his 4 for 29 in four overs, but he certainly received a helping hand from his teammates, Aiden Markram and David Miller, who scored a half-century each, and Wayne Parnell who scalped three Indian wickets.

Parnell was responsible for the dismissal of India’s lone warrior on the night, Suryakumar Yadav. The man from Mumbai stabilised the Indian innings after having lost the prized wickets of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli early in a shaky start to the game.

Parnell sent Yadav back to the dugout as Keshav Maharaj held on to the catch to get rid of the dangerous Mumbai Indians batsman.

Interestingly, Parnell marked his wicket by mimicking Manchester United and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo’s new goal celebration.

The ‘zen’ celebration, or the ‘peace of mind’ celebration as it has come to be known was first performed by Ronaldo after his landmark 700th club goal against Everton earlier this month. And it seems like the football icon’s new gimmick has caught the attention of the world.

Ronaldo later revealed that the celebration was a light-hearted, self-deprecating joke he shares with his United teammates who noticed his sleeping position during team travels.

India had won the toss and opted to bat first, against the wise money bet and managed to score just 133 for the loss of nine wickets in the stipulated 20 overs on the night.

India tried to defend the total but Markram and Miller took the game away from the boys in blue with some solid batting displays after Indian pacers made early inroads in the second innings.

With the victory, South Africa go top of the standing in group 2 with 5 points from 3 games, two points each for their triumphs against Bangladesh and India to add to the one point they received after their game against Zimbabwe was called off due to rain.

India, meanwhile, dropped to the second position in the group with four points from three games.

