Taapsee Pannu wraps up Mithali Raj biopic, may release around 2022 World Cup

Actress Taapsee Pannu on Tuesday announced that the shooting of the sports biopic Shabaash Mithu has been completed. The film is based on the life of Indian cricketer Mithali Raj, who currently captains the women’s team in Tests and ODIs. Taapsee will be essaying the role of Mithali in Shabaash Mithu, which highlights the journey of the cricketer. Mithali is one of the star players of India, and the highest run-scorer internationally in women’s cricket.

“8 ki thi jab kisi ne ek Sapna dikhaya tha, ki ek din ayega jab Cricket sirf gentleman’s game nahi hoga. Humaari bhi ek team hogi, ek pehchaan hogi," Taapsee wrote in Hindi on Instagram, adding that the filming for Shabaash Mithu has been completed.

“Get ready to cheer for the World Cup 2022," Taapsee further wrote in the caption of her post, and asked everyone to support the ‘Women in Blue’. From her caption, one can assume that the biographical drama will release sometime around the Women’s Cricket World Cup in 2022.

The ICC event is scheduled to be held in March-April 2022 in New Zealand. Originally, the Women’s Cricket World Cup was to be held in February-March 2021, but got pushed by one year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Taapsee’s Instagram post shows herself in her movie character as Mithali, accompanied by other fellow cricketers in their uniforms as everyone is clicked candidly in a cricket balcony.

Mithali has been the face of Indian cricket for nearly two decades now, and the 38-year-old is still going strong. Her current focus is on the upcoming world cup which is expected to be her last ICC event.

In a recent interaction with Cricket.com, Mithali said the 2022 World Cup should be on everyone’s mind, and not women’s IPL. “If the team does well in the World Cup, then it will be a huge boost for the sport in the country and for the domestic players as well. This season there is a huge difference in the domestic standards," she told the media outlet.

